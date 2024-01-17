Why Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Not Getting Married?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently sparked dating rumours through their Instagram posts. A source close to the couple told a media house that they aren't considering being open about their relationship.

The Animal star and Kushi actor both hinted about taking a taking a break. Fans, however, are sure that they spent their vacation together.

Vijay tweeted images last week from his vacation in Vietnam, and Rashmika shared photos over the weekend, implying that she was also in Vietnam for her vacay.

The source said,“They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings.”



The insider further added,“They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond."

Also added, "The claim about them going for a big revelation and then getting engagement is fake because that is so unlike their personalities”.

The source added“They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don't feel the need to get engaged at the moment."



"Also, they are focused on their work at the moment, so they are planning to get engaged anytime soon,” said the source.

The couple's vacay to the Maldives has fueled talk about a possible marriage announcement, with an engagement expected in the second week of February.



However, their teams denied the rumours. Spokespersons said on Tuesday that the claims were untrue.

