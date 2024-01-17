Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Secures Spot In Third Round With A Convincing Win Over Jesper De Jong

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, Jannik Sinner showcased a dominant performance as he smoothly advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Italian, seeded fourth, exhibited a superior level of play against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong, swiftly claiming victory on Margaret Court Arena with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 triumph in a mere 1 hour and 43 minutes. Sinner, gracious in his win, acknowledged De Jong as a talented young player destined for more Grand Slam main draw appearances.

Sinner's next challenge awaits, with a match against either the 26th-seeded Sebastian Baez from Argentina or the unseeded Daniel Elahi Galan from Colombia. Following a breakthrough 2023, marked by winning his first Masters title in Toronto and reaching the ATP Finals championship match against Novak Djokovic, heightened expectations surround Sinner, suggesting that a major title may be imminent for the talented player.

