Kerala: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4000 Crore In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Jan 17) inaugurated

three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore. The projects announced by the PM include Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre, a new dry dock and Indian Oil's LPG import terminal. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the event.

These significant infrastructure initiatives support the Prime Minister's goal of modernising India's ports, shipping, and waterways industries while increasing their capacity and self-sufficiency.

Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

During the event, the Prime Minister said that he was able to be a part of Kerala's development activities. "Happy to be able to visit the Rama temple in Thriprayar before the Ram temple dedication in Ayodhya. Efforts are being made to develop the maritime sector of the country. The projects inaugurated today will mark a milestone in the development of South India. More job opportunities will be created. Ports have grown tremendously. India also has a great position in global trade."

PM Modi also explained that the aim is to make the country's port sector a major power.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked PM Modi for inaugurating the Rs 4000 crore project. The Chief Minister said that Kerala is also becoming a part of the overall development of the country.



"With this over 4000 people would get employment through the projects. This is another example of Kerala's support in the general development of the country. Institutions in Kerala have participated in many projects of ISRO. Major projects like Chandrayaan and Aditya have a notable presence of firms like Keltron," he said.