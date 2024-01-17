Qatar facilitates agreement between Israel, Hamas on medicine for hostages, aid for Gaza

(MENAFN) Qatar has announced that it successfully facilitated an agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal involves the delivery of medicines to Israeli hostages in Gaza, and in return, there will be shipments of medicine and humanitarian aid provided to Palestinian civilians.



“Medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza,” the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday in a post on social media platform X.



The medications and aid are scheduled to depart from Doha on Wednesday, and their route will involve transportation to Egypt before reaching Gaza, as stated by the ministry. However, the specific arrival date of the medicines in Gaza remains unclear.



Family members of over 100 hostages, believed to be alive in Gaza, have been urging for the delivery of medications to their loved ones.



Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 casualties and the taking of over 240 hostages, more than three months have passed.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group supporting the victims' families, emphasizes that each day in captivity poses an increasing threat to the hostages' lives and well-being.

