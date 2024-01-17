Daimler Truck Group sales increase by 1 percent amid challenging financial climate

(MENAFN) The German Daimler Truck Group has disclosed a marginal 1 percent increase in sales for the previous year, reaching a total of 526,530 trucks and buses. This growth, despite a challenging economic landscape, reflects the group's resilience in navigating market dynamics.



While the North American market, the largest and most lucrative for the group, saw a commendable 4 percent increase in sales, there were notable variations across regions. Sales under the Mercedes-Benz brand experienced a 5 percent decline in Europe and Latin America. However, in Asia, sales saw a positive uptick with a 3 percent increase.



In the relatively smaller bus sector, Daimler Truck's sales displayed robust growth, recording a notable 9 percent increase. This diversification in sales performance across segments indicates the group's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities in different markets.



Group CEO Martin Daum expressed confidence in meeting financial expectations for the past year, with the official announcement of results slated for early March. Daum acknowledged the persistent difficulties posed by supply chain constraints but emphasized the group's resilience in achieving sales growth despite these challenges.



Daum's optimism for the group's financial ambitions in 2023 was underscored by the surge in sales of electric battery-operated vehicles, which witnessed a remarkable three-fold increase, totaling 3,443 vehicles. This highlights Daimler Truck's commitment to advancing sustainable and innovative solutions within its product portfolio.



As the automotive industry continues to navigate global uncertainties, Daimler Truck's ability to adapt to market conditions, capitalize on regional opportunities, and make strides in the electric vehicle segment positions it strategically for future growth and success.

