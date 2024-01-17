Research warns gamers of potential hearing damage, tinnitus risk

(MENAFN) Recent research suggests that gamers may face a risk of irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus.



A comprehensive review of global studies, involving over 50,000 individuals, revealed that sound levels in gaming environments often approach or surpass established safety limits.



The danger is compounded by the common practice of extended gaming sessions, where loud impulse noises, such as gunfire, can contribute to the risk of hearing damage.



The study, featured in the medical journal BMJ Public Health, involved experts from the World Health Organization and the University of South Carolina.



They cautioned "gamers who are listening at high-intensity sound levels and for long periods of time may be at risk of permanent sound-induced hearing loss and/ or tinnitus".



The researchers emphasized the need for increased awareness regarding the risks associated with gaming, particularly given its widespread popularity among children and teenagers.



They further mentioned: "Findings suggest that there may be a need to prioritise interventions, such as initiatives focused on education and awareness of the risks of gaming, that can help promote safe listening among gamers."



