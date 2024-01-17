Emmy Awards experience decline in ratings this year with 4.3M viewers

(MENAFN) Despite deploying various strategies, the Emmy Awards experienced a significant decline in ratings this year, reaching a record-low viewership. The 75th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, garnered an audience of 4.3 million total viewers and achieved a 0.85 rating among Adults 18-49. While this marked a notable achievement for Fox, becoming its most-watched Monday unscripted telecast in over eight-and-a-half years, it also set a new low for the Emmy Awards, according to Nielsen data.



Deviating from its customary fall schedule due to historical strikes last year, this Emmy Awards broadcast faced unique challenges as it aired against an NFL playoff game for the first time ever, potentially contributing to the decline in viewership. Final numbers from Fox will be shared once they become available.



For context, the 2022 Emmy Awards hosted by Keenan Thompson on NBC attracted 5.9 million total viewers, setting a record for the awards show with a 25 percent drop in viewership from the previous year. It recorded a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, representing the lowest-ever key demographic statistic for the Emmys at that time.



The Monday night Emmy Awards telecast, rich in nostalgic TV hits from the last century, featured several TV reunions, including the casts of "Martin," "Cheers," the original cast of "Grey’s Anatomy," and moments with "All in the Family." Notably, it made history as the most diverse Emmy Awards, with a significant representation of people of color like Niecy Nash, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, and Ayo Edibiri accepting awards across drama, comedy, limited, reality, and variety series categories.



HBO enjoyed another successful year, securing 31 awards across all its programs, with "Succession" claiming six wins. Netflix followed closely with 22 total wins, with "Beef" dominating the limited series category with eight wins. "The Bear" also had a triumphant night, securing six awards, adding to the four wins the series earned at the Creative Arts Emmys, bringing its total to 10 awards.

