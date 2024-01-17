Stocks decline as bank earnings mix, tech giants weaken

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stocks closed on a downward note, influenced by a combination of mixed earnings data from major banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The pressure on the financial sector, along with waves of selling in Boeing and Apple shares, contributed to a decline in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.



Morgan Stanley experienced a notable drop to its lowest level in over a month following the announcement of lower-than-expected quarterly profits. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs shares remained relatively stable throughout most of the session, despite the bank reporting an impressive 51 percent increase in profits.



Preliminary data indicates that the Standard & Poor's 500 index concluded the day with a 0.37 percent decline, closing at 4,765.96 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index also recorded a 0.19 percent dip, settling at 14,944.35 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.62 percent, closing at 37,360.99 points.



The varied performance of major financial institutions and the influence of high-profile tech companies on the broader market underscore the ongoing impact of corporate earnings on investor sentiment. Mixed results from key players in the banking sector, coupled with fluctuations in tech giants' shares, contributed to a day of market uncertainty and subdued closing figures. As the earnings season unfolds, market participants are closely monitoring company reports for insights into the health of various sectors and potential indicators of broader market trends.

