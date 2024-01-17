(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

customer analytics applications market

is estimated to grow by USD 13.94 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

17.18% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.

An increase in the adoption of customer analytics by SMEs drives market growth.

Enhancing the efficiency and performance of business operations is crucial for achieving the set goals of an organization. Companies adopting a customer-centric approach handle vast amounts of customer data, which is stored, managed, and processed in real-time.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Customer Analytics Applications Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42% .



What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

-

Global Customer Analytics Applications Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on

end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom and

IT, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the

retail

segment is significant during the forecast period.

The retail sector is witnessing the introduction of customer analytics applications, driven by the expansion and prevalence of retail and e-commerce companies globally.



Geography Overview

By geography, the global customer analytics applications market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global customer analytics applications market.

North America accounts for

42%

of the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The significant demand in this region is driven by the widespread adoption of public cloud services and the presence of major companies in the customer analytics applications market.

Leading trends influencing the market



Advancements in technology in customer analytics applications are a primary trend in the market.

AI and ML technologies have revolutionized the way businesses comprehend and analyze customer data, enabling them to make more informed decisions and provide personalized experiences.



The Customer Analytics Applications Market is rapidly evolving, driven by the need for deeper understanding of customer behaviors and preferences. Key trends include the use of predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms for customer behavior analysis and customer profiling. Businesses are increasingly leveraging data-driven insights for market segmentation and behavioral segmentation, enhancing customer engagement through personalized experiences. This involves strategies like churn prediction, cross-selling, upselling, and developing robust retention strategies

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data integration issues on customer analytics applications are a significant challenge hindering market growth.

To scrutinize customer data derived from diverse systems, enterprises employ customer analytics applications. The proliferation of smart devices and increased internet penetration are generating vast amounts of data, resulting in diverse and complex data types.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

What are the key data covered in this Customer Analytics Applications Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the customer analytics applications market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation

of the

customer analytics applications market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the customer analytics applications market

industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of

customer analytics applications market players

