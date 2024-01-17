Smart TV Market Size To Worth USD 489.80 Billion By 2030 | With A 12% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Smart TV Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Smart TV Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Smart TV Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Smart TV market size was valued at USD 221.56 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 489.80 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2030.

Top Key Players in Smart TV Market:

Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Vizio Inc., TCL Corporation, Hisense Group, Philips (TP Vision), Sharp Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Haier Group, Skyworth Group, Funai Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., RCA (TTE Technology), Element Electronics, Sceptre Inc., JVC (Victor Company of Japan), Akai Electric Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

December 19, 2023: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) and Panasonic Corporation (PC) in collaboration with a leading seed stage venture capital (VC) – 100X announced the shortlist of 12 start-ups from over 140 entries received for the 'Panasonic Ignition' Corporate Innovation accelerator program. Panasonic aims to mentor, guide, and fund early to mid-stage start-ups that are creating innovative solutions in the field of Energy Management for commercial spaces.

October 09, 2023: Sony Corporation (“Sony”) today announced the launch of FP7000 spectral cell sorter that supports high-speed, high-parameter sorting with more than 44 colors with simple workflows, leveraging its patented spectral technology-based optics, advanced electronics and fluidics. The new high-parameter spectral cell sorter is configurable with up to 6 lasers and 182 detectors enabling the detection and sorting of cell populations of interest, using complex panels comprised of more than 44 colors. It also supports multiple nozzle sizes for optimized sorting of a wide range of cell types. Its high-speed, real-time spectral unmixing capability, which separates the emission signature of each fluorophore from the composite spectral signal from the multi-color sample analyzed, combined with high sheath pressure and reliable drop-delay calibration, enables up to 6-way sorting of populations at event rates of 25,000 events per second.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Segmentation of Smart TV Market:

Segments Covered in the Smart TV Market Report

Smart TV Market by Operating System 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Android TV

Tizen

WebOS

Roku

Other

Smart TV Market by Resolution 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

4K UHD TV

HDTV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Smart TV Market by Size 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Below 32 inches

32 to 45 inches

46 to 55 inches

56 to 65 inches

Above 65 inches

Smart TV Market by Region 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Smart TV Market, By Geography

North America accounted for the largest market in the Smart TV market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. With a growing demand for cutting-edge television technologies, the North American smart TV market has made a significant contribution to the global consumer electronics industry. The growing inclination of consumers towards integrated entertainment solutions has led to a notable surge in the adoption of smart TVs in the region in recent times. Key competitors in the market, like Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony, among others, are fighting to provide cutting-edge features and improve user experience. A primary driver of the smart TV market's expansion in North America is the growing consciousness among consumers and their increasing aversion to subpar streaming content.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

To understand the structure of Smart TV market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart TV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Smart TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

