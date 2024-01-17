Hulk Hogan saves girl trapped in overturned vehicle following crash in Florida

(MENAFN) Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend recently came to the aid of a teenage girl trapped in an overturned vehicle following a crash in Florida, as detailed in Hogan's social media posts.



Hogan shared on the X social media platform that he utilized a ballpoint pen to puncture the car's airbag and successfully free the girl. The incident occurred on a Sunday night in Tampa.



Hogan's wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, expressed her admiration on Facebook for the prompt and decisive actions taken by her 70-year-old husband and their friend Jake Rask.



“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!” Daily penned.



In an email received on Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department conveyed that the aftermath of the incident revealed only minor injuries resulting from the crash.



Terry Bollea, better known by his stage name Hulk Hogan, holds a distinguished position as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Currently residing in the Tampa Bay area, Hogan has become a recognizable figure not only for his contributions to professional wrestling but also for his presence in the local community.



“Thank you God, all is well even now,” he stated in a post on social media platform X. “Amen HH.”

