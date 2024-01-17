Teen deepfake victim advocates for federal legislation addressing AI-generated explicit content

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a teenager who fell victim to nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes teamed up with Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., to advocate for a bipartisan bill aimed at criminalizing the sharing of such material at the federal level.



In May, Morelle introduced the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, which has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee without further action. Besides criminalizing the nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit deepfakes, the legislation proposes establishing a right of private action, allowing victims to sue creators and distributors while maintaining anonymity.



The proliferation of nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes, involving the use of AI to insert victims' faces into explicit content, has surged alongside the increasing accessibility of tools and dedicated websites for creating and sharing such material for profit.



Presently, victims in the U.S. are governed by a patchwork of state laws on deepfakes, with no existing federal legislation. Since the introduction of the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act last year, numerous new victims of deepfakes have come forward, including Francesca Mani, a high school student from New Jersey, who spoke at the news conference on Tuesday.



Mani revealed that her school informed her on October 20 that male classmates had produced and disseminated sexually explicit deepfakes involving her and over 30 other girls, although she has never seen the images and was told they were deleted.



“This issue is pretty black and white,” Mani stated. “No kid, teen or woman should ever have to experience what I went through. I felt sad and helpless.”



“I’m here, standing up and shouting for change, fighting for laws so no one else has to feel as lost and powerless as I did on Oct. 20th,” she declared. “The glaring lack of laws speaks volumes.”

