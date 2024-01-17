Trump promises again to end Ukraine catastrophe

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, in the wake of his substantial victory in Iowa's Republican caucuses, reaffirmed his commitment to expeditiously resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict once back in the White House. The former president, boasting a record margin of victory in the caucuses, attributed ongoing global crises, including the Ukraine situation and the Israel-Hamas conflict, to his absence from the presidency. Trump expressed confidence in his ability to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the negotiating table and swiftly broker a peace deal.



Addressing supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump characterized the situations in Ukraine and Israel as "horrible" and asserted his determination to resolve them promptly. He emphasized personal relationships with Putin and Zelensky, stating, "I know President Putin very well, I know Zelensky well. I'm gonna get them in, we're gonna get it solved very quickly."



Trump's victory in Iowa, where he outpaced the rest of the Republican field by a significant margin, solidified his position as the frontrunner for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.



The former president has consistently claimed that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours upon returning to the White House, outlining his approach to international diplomacy as a key aspect of his potential future leadership.



