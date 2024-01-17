China's population sees decline for 2nd consecutive year

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday revealed that China's population experienced a decline for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the country began to shrink in population, marking the first instance of such a decline in six decades.



Consequently, China relinquished its status as the world's most populous nation to India last year.



According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the world's second-largest population experienced a new low in the birth rate, and the death rate “hit a peak not seen in more than a half-century.”



“The overall population in mainland China fell by 2.08 million last year to 1.4097 billion, down from 1.4118 billion in 2022,” the Hong Kong-based news outlet declared, quoting official data.



Last year, the number of newborns decreased to 9.02 million, marking a 5.6 percent decline from the 9.56 million recorded in 2022.



“The falling number of new babies last year resulted in the lowest birth rate since records began in 1949, with 6.39 births for every 1,000 people compared with 6.77 in 2022,” as reported by the news agency.



Last year, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.2 percent growth in gross domestic product, reaching 126 trillion yuan (USD17.6 trillion).

