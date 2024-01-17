(MENAFN) German Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Bernhard Zimniok has called for an independent investigation into the death of US journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was imprisoned in Ukraine for his critical coverage of President Vladimir Zelensky's government. Zimniok argued that the case vividly highlights a divergence between Kiev and European values and emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Lira's death.



Speaking during a European Parliament debate on a delayed aid package for Ukraine, Zimniok raised concerns over the alleged torture and imprisonment of Lira by Ukrainian authorities. The journalist, a dual United States-Chilean citizen residing in Ukraine since 2010, had been detained since May 2023 on charges of justifying Moscow's military operation against Kiev. Last week, Lira's family reported his death in prison, attributing it to pneumonia and a collapsed lung, with claims of torture during his Ukrainian custody.



Zimniok highlighted the urgency of an independent investigation into the circumstances leading to Lira's death, proposing that the inquiry be conducted under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The MEP's call for an impartial investigation underscores the broader implications of the case on international perceptions of human rights, freedom of the press, and the rule of law.



The death of Gonzalo Lira has ignited concerns about the treatment of journalists critical of the Ukrainian government and the protection of human rights in the country. As Zimniok urges transparency and accountability, the case resonates within the European Parliament, prompting discussions about the need for international oversight to ensure justice and uphold democratic values.



