(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the recent elections in Russia's new regions, including the formerly Ukrainian territories of Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Lugansk People's Republics, were characterized by honesty and transparency. Putin contrasted these elections with the 2020 United States presidential election, criticizing the voting-by-mail system employed in the United States.



During a meeting with municipal educators in Moscow, Putin expressed his views on democracy, emphasizing the importance of people participating in person at polling stations.



He argued that the democratic process involves citizens expressing their will through active engagement, citing the example of the recent elections in the annexed territories where people were not coerced but chose to vote voluntarily.



Putin took the opportunity to criticize the United States election system, particularly the widespread use of mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election. He contended that this voting method allowed for potential falsification, suggesting that ballots could be bought for a minimal amount and filled out without proper supervision from observers. Putin's remarks echo concerns raised by some critics of mail-in voting, although these concerns have not been substantiated by evidence of widespread fraud.



The Russian president's comments reflect the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the United States, with elections becoming a focal point of comparison and critique. As Putin highlights what he sees as flaws in the United States electoral process, the broader implications for international perceptions of democracy and the conduct of elections are brought into question.



The debate over the integrity and transparency of elections is a recurring theme in global politics, with each nation grappling with its own challenges and controversies. Putin's remarks add a layer to the ongoing discourse surrounding electoral systems, emphasizing the need for scrutiny and examination of democratic practices on the international stage.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107731092