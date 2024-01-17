High rank US diplomat vows to ‘sustain’ support for Kiev

(MENAFN) In an effort to allay concerns and reinforce Washington's commitment, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Despite facing hurdles in securing congressional approval for the latest aid package, Blinken, along with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, conveyed President Joe Biden's "strong, enduring support for Ukraine."



During the talks, Blinken emphasized the United States' determination to sustain support for Ukraine and highlighted ongoing collaboration with Congress to secure the necessary funding. He also expressed confidence that European allies would join in this collective effort. The meeting took place amid Republican lawmakers' continued resistance to approving Biden's proposed $61.4 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.



The Biden administration's aid proposal has faced challenges as Republican lawmakers blocked congressional approval, complicating efforts to provide further financial assistance. Last week, the White House confirmed that Washington had depleted funding for Kiev after utilizing USD113 billion from previously approved spending plans.



Biden's adjusted rhetoric on the crisis was also noted, with a shift from his usual commitment of supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes" to a more nuanced statement indicating support "as long as we can." The evolving language reflects the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict and the challenges in navigating domestic political considerations.



The ongoing aid debate underscores the pivotal role of the United States as the largest sponsor of the Ukraine conflict, which some United States politicians characterize as a "proxy war" with Russia. Critics, particularly among Republicans, argue that the Biden administration lacks a clear strategy for victory in Ukraine and suggest that continued financial and military support may only prolong the conflict. As diplomatic discussions persist, the evolving dynamics of United States-Ukraine relations are closely watched amid broader geopolitical tensions.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107731091