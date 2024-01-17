Tesla charging structure falls apart in great US town

(MENAFN) The frigid winter conditions in Chicago have triggered widespread malfunctions at Tesla charging stations across the city, creating a crisis for electric vehicle (EV) owners who found themselves stranded in what some have referred to as "Tesla graveyards." As temperatures plummeted to nearly 0°F (-17°C) in recent days, Tesla owners faced long lines at charging stations, with some abandoning their vehicles after discovering they were unable to charge.



Reports from the Chicago area depicted Tesla drivers waiting in extensive queues, grappling with the impact of freezing temperatures on the charging infrastructure. Chicago resident Tyler Beard shared his frustration with a local Fox affiliate, revealing that his Tesla had been stuck at a Supercharger site since Sunday afternoon, with the battery showing zero percent charge.



Typically, Tesla models take around 45 minutes for a full charge, but numerous drivers, including Brandon Welbourne, experienced excruciating delays, waiting for more than five hours without success. The charging station in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook became a focal point for dozens of stranded motorists, leading some to abandon their vehicles and seek alternative transportation.



Chalis Mizelle, another Tesla owner, described the situation as "crazy" and labeled it a "disaster." The adverse weather conditions in Chicago created a scenario where numerous Tesla vehicles were left uncharged, prompting one individual to remark, "We got a bunch of dead robots out here," according to a Fox affiliate report.



Cold weather poses unique challenges for electric vehicles, leading to significant reductions in driving range and other malfunctions. A recent review by EV analytics firm Recurrent, covering 18 popular electric cars, highlighted a 70 percent drop in driving range on average in freezing conditions, with Tesla's Model S among the vehicles performing poorly.



As Tesla owners and authorities grapple with the consequences of this weather-related charging crisis, questions arise about the resilience and adaptability of EV infrastructure in extreme climates, shedding light on the broader challenges faced by electric vehicle manufacturers and users during winter months.







