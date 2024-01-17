Gold falls amid dollar, treasury yields increase, investors await Fed guidance

(MENAFN) Yesterday, gold prices experienced a slight decline as the dollar strengthened, coupled with an increase in US Treasury bond yields. The spot price of gold slipped by 0.2 percent to USD2,050.35 per ounce in trading, while US gold futures showed a modest 0.1 percent rise, reaching USD2,054.10. The dollar index notably surged to its highest level in ten days, diminishing the appeal of gold to holders of other currencies. Concurrently, yields on the benchmark ten-year US Treasury bonds rose, approaching the four percent mark.



Investors are now in a holding pattern, eagerly awaiting insights from a group of Federal Reserve officials scheduled to provide comments later in the week. The anticipated remarks are expected to provide clarity on the trajectory of interest rates, a crucial factor influencing gold's appeal in financial markets.



The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled for January 30 and 31, is widely anticipated to affirm the maintenance of current interest rates. Market sentiment, however, leans towards expectations of six interest rate cuts of 25 basis points each throughout the year, with the initial cut anticipated in March. The prospect of lower interest rates typically amplifies the demand for non-yielding assets like gold.



In terms of other precious metals, silver experienced a 0.2 percent decline in spot transactions, settling at USD23.15 per ounce. Platinum followed suit, falling by 0.4 percent to USD911.59, while palladium registered a 0.3 percent drop, reaching USD968.96. The complex interplay of currency values, bond yields, and investor expectations remains pivotal in influencing the dynamics of precious metal markets, with market participants keenly monitoring developments for cues on future investment strategies.

