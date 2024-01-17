Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 JANUARY 2024 NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding Cecilia McAnulty 17 January 2024 1,613 0.5680 161,136

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Cecilia McAnulty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Northern 2 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687 4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB0005356430 b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £0.5680

Volume(s) 1,613 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 January 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.