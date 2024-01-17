Financial strain grips Moroccan families as debt rises responding to surging prices

(MENAFN) An official Moroccan body, the High Commission for Planning, revealed on Tuesday that a significant 42.1 percent of households in the country found themselves compelled to incur debt to meet their expenditures during the last quarter of 2023. This revelation stems from research conducted by the commission, highlighting the economic challenges faced by a substantial portion of the population.



According to the High Commission for Planning, 56.1 percent of families believe that their incomes adequately cover their expenditures. However, a concerning 42.1 percent of households admitted resorting to borrowing as a means to cope with their financial obligations. The backdrop to this financial strain includes a rapid surge in commodity prices within Moroccan markets, driven in part by global increases in commodity and food prices, compounded by the adverse effects of drought in the country.



Morocco's inflation rate in November of the previous year registered at 3.6 percent on an annual basis, as reported by the High Commission for Planning. While this was a slight decrease from the 4.3 percent recorded in October, it underscores the persistent economic challenges faced by Moroccan households. The research further indicates that 87 percent of families reported a deterioration in their standard of living over the preceding 12 months, with a significant 79.8 percent expressing the belief that the current conditions are not conducive to making new acquisitions.



The economic strain on Moroccan households is further underscored by the fact that 97.7 percent of families confirmed a rise in food prices during the past year. Looking ahead, 81.3 percent of households anticipate further price increases in the coming 12 months. These findings illuminate the economic difficulties confronting a substantial portion of the population, emphasizing the need for comprehensive measures to address inflationary pressures and alleviate financial burdens on Moroccan families.

