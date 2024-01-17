Torrent Mulchers Sells A Lightweight Mini-Mulcher For Various Jobs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Torrent Mulchers is pleased to announce that they have manufactured a lightweight mini-mulcher capable of handling whole tree removal, stump grinding, and more. This mini excavator mulcher attachment features a fixed-cup cutter that rotates at up to 3500 RPM for efficient operations.
Torrent Mulchers is dedicated to creating highly capable lightweight mini-mulchers that simplify property clearing and maintenance. This 28-inch Shark mini-mulcher makes light work of light brush, grass, heavy weeds, and whole trees up to five inches in diameter. The attachment secures light excavators and backhoes with a fixed-tooth cutting drum, rotatable spherical cutters, and a high-efficiency direct drive to deliver maximum power in a lightweight package. Clients can count on this equipment for fence lines, guard rails, signage, trail maintenance, tree thinning, dam and retention pond maintenance, whole tree removal, stump grinding, and more.
Torrent Mulchers built the 28-inch Shark mini-mulcher with various features, making it a top choice for maintenance crews. The lightweight construction with high-strength steel ensures durability with unmatched boom reaction and stability. It offers super-fast spooling at roughly three seconds to ensure minimal recovery time.
Anyone interested in this lightweight mini-mulcher can find out more by visiting the Torrent Mulchers website or calling 1-866-777-7575.
About Torrent Mulchers: Torrent Mulchers is a leading manufacturer of mini excavator equipment ideal for ground clearing and other projects. They offer a selection of powerful mulchers and brush cutter attachments that can handle all jobs, allowing clients to complete their work quickly and efficiently. Their products are manufactured in Canada and sold worldwide.
Company: Torrent Mulchers
Address: PO Box 4422
City: Sussex
Province: New Brunswick
Country: Canada
Postal Code: E4E 5L6
Toll-free number: 1-866-777-7575
Telephone number: 1-506-433-3815
Fax number: 1-506-433-3819
Email address: ...
