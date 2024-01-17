DELOITTE AWARDS FASTEST GROWING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY TO CLOUDOFFIX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CloudOffix has been recognized with an award from Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for being among the top 10 fastest-growing technology companies in 2023.

- Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffixDELAWARE, CLAYMONT, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With an impressive growth rate of 1283% over the past three years, CloudOffix has secured its place among the fastest-growing technology companies.The results of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program, organized by Deloitte, have been announced for 2023. According to these results, CloudOffix has become one of the top 10 fastest-growing technology companies with a remarkable growth rate of 1283% over the last three years.Shaping the industry with its "Total Experience " vision and standing out as a pioneering player, CloudOffix continues to strengthen its position in global markets with innovative and unique solutions for customer and employee experience methods. With this perspective, CloudOffix has formed partnerships in over 20 countries, including Ireland, Italy, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, and Slovenia, in recent years, contributing to its ongoing growth in different markets.CloudOffix serves as a "Total Experience" platform by integrating customer experience, employee experience, user experience, and digital experience to provide all front-office processes in a single platform. Similar to how back-office processes are consolidated within the scope of ERP , the system offered by CloudOffix allows companies to unify their front-office processes under a single system, offering a more efficient and sustainable solution instead of using separate disconnected systems for each aspect.As a result, companies not only provide an excellent customer or employee experience but also gain the advantage of cost savings in various aspects. This strategy promotes the growth of companies, enabling them to scale with greater efficiency and effectiveness, all the while delivering outstanding experiences to both customers and employees.Gokhan Erdogdu, the CEO of CloudOffix, shared his delight regarding the award they recently won. Erdogdu emphasized the company's unique position in the industry, attributing it to their commitment to a sustainable digital transformation vision and the exceptional overall experience they provide. He highlighted their remarkable growth, boasting a 1283% increase over the past three years. This substantial expansion, Erdogdu explained, was a testament to the meaningful impact CloudOffix has made in the sector, ultimately leading to their deserving recognition with the prestigious award. He added that CloudOffix is poised to become one of the locomotives driving the industry forward.

