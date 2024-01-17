Seda Residences Makati Curates Four Valentine's Day Options For A Romantic Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MAKATI CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seda Residences Makati Provides a list of dining and overnight stay packages for Valentine's to cater to varied preferences:



Dinner at Straight Up Bar

The hotel's chic roof deck bar hosts an intimate Valentine dinner for February 14. Each dish of the meticulously crafted 5-course set is designed to impress – from the savory appetizers to the decadent desserts. A glass of wine or soft beverage adds a delectable touch to the rooftop experience. Offered at Php 4,500 net per person.



Date at the Pool Deck

For Valentine's, the pool deck gets transformed to a dinner venue for guests who want to escape the restaurant crowd. For Php 5,000 net per person, the al fresco dinner includes a 5-course set with a glass of wine or soft beverage, enjoyed with a panoramic view of Makati City.



Buffet at Misto Restaurant

Dining guests will be treated to an extensive array of international dishes from succulent roasts and hearty pasta to pastries and sweets. While the offer is perfect for couples who enjoy tasting new dishes, the restaurant set up also provides flexibility for families and groups out for an evening celebration. Buffet per person is at Php 3,500 net.



All dinner offers are offered on February 14, 2024 starting at 6:00 PM



Overnight Stay with Valentine Dinner for Two

Seda Residences Makati's 'Valentine Redezvous' room package provides an overnight stay for two persons and includes Misto's Valentine Buffet Dinner, buffet breakfast the morning after, free use of hotel guest facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a parking slot upon availability. The One-Bedroom Deluxe package is offered at Php 14,000 net



About Seda Residences Makati

Located within Makati Central Business District, with 293 serviced residences ranging from studio to larger pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartments. A roof deck bar, an a la carte and buffet restaurant, and a lobby cafe are available for walk-in and in-hotel guests.

