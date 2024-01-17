Shell temporarily stops Red Sea ship passage due to increasing tensions

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions fueled by recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the prominent British company Shell has decided to suspend the passage of its ships through this strategically vital maritime route until further notice. This precautionary measure, reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, reflects heightened concerns about the potential risks and uncertainties associated with the current situation.



The decision comes in the aftermath of strikes launched by the United States and the United Kingdom on several Houthi sites in Yemen last Friday. These strikes were a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which had a direct impact on shipping traffic in the region. The fear of further escalation prompted Shell to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of its maritime operations.



The Houthi group, engaged in the conflict in the Gaza Strip, had previously claimed to target ships associated with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians. However, the dynamics shifted after the recent strikes, with the Houthis declaring American and British interests as "legitimate targets." The gravity of the situation escalated on Sunday when American forces intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis, aiming at an American destroyer. Additionally, on Monday, a Houthi missile struck an American cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, intensifying concerns about the security of maritime activities in the region.



Shell's decision to halt ship passage through the Red Sea underscores the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on global business operations. As the situation continues to unfold, it raises broader questions about the stability of crucial international trade routes and the challenges faced by major corporations navigating complex geopolitical landscapes. The move by Shell reflects a concerted effort to prioritize safety amid an increasingly volatile environment in the Red Sea region.

