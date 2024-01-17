India Packaged Rice Market Outlook: Industry Size, Share, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” India Packaged Rice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The India packaged rice market size reached 11.7 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 16.2 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Changing Consumer Preferences and Lifestyles:

The shift in consumer preferences towards convenience and time-saving options has been a significant driver of the packaged rice market. As urbanization and busy lifestyles become more prevalent, consumers seek quick and easy meal solutions. Packaged rice products offer the convenience of pre-packaged, pre-portioned, and often pre-seasoned options, making them an attractive choice for consumers looking to simplify meal preparation without compromising on taste and quality. This shift in preferences has led to a surge in demand for packaged rice, propelling market growth.

Expansion of Organized Retail and E-commerce:

The rapid expansion of organized retail chains and the rise of e-commerce platforms have substantially expanded the reach of packaged rice products. These distribution channels offer a wide variety of rice brands and types to consumers, even in remote areas, making packaged rice readily available. The convenience of online shopping and the presence of packaged rice in supermarkets and hypermarkets have made it easier for consumers to access and purchase these products, contributing significantly to market growth and sales volume.

Government Initiatives and Food Safety:

Heightened awareness and concerns about food safety and hygiene have become crucial drivers for the packaged rice market, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government initiatives aimed at promoting food processing and the modernization of the agricultural sector have incentivized the packaging and branding of rice. Consumers perceive packaged rice as a safer and more trustworthy source of grains, given its sealed and hygienic nature. This increased consumer confidence, combined with government support, has led to a rise in demand for packaged rice products, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the India Packaged Rice Industry:



Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Aeroplane Rice Ltd.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Baba Naga Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Balashree Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.

Future Consumer Limited

KRBL Limited

Lal Qilla (Amar Singh Chawal Wala)

LT Foods

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Shri Lal Mahal Group

Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. VSR Foods

By Product Type:



Parboiled Rice Basmati Rice

Parboiled rice represented the leading segment due to its popularity for its ease of cooking and nutritional benefits.

By Packaging:



Pouches

Woven Bags Others

Pouches accounted for the largest market share owing to their convenience, portability, and suitability for small to medium-sized households.

By Pack Size:



5 Kilograms

1 Kilogram Others

5 kilograms represented the largest segment as it caters to the typical family size and ensures cost-effectiveness.

By Distribution Channel:



General Trade: Convenience Stores/Kirana Stores

Modern Trade: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets/Specialty Stores

Online and E-Commerce Others

General trade (convenience stores/kirana stores) held the majority of the market share on account of their widespread presence and consumer trust in these traditional retail outlets.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

North America's dominance in the India packaged rice market is attributed to its strong distribution networks, diverse product offerings, and effective marketing strategies.

The India packaged rice market is experiencing significant growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, with an increasing preference for convenience and ready-to-cook options, which have fueled the demand for packaged rice products. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of organized retail chains and e-commerce platforms that make packaged rice easily accessible to a wider consumer base is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the heightening focus on food safety and hygiene, particularly amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has led consumers to opt for packaged rice, which offers a sealed and trusted source of grains, thus propelling market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

