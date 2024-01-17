Propyl Gallate Market Trends, Future Demand, Comprehensive Research Study, Status, Future And 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Propyl Gallate Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Propyl Gallate Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Radiant Chemistry: Market Overview

In 2022, the global propyl gallate market achieved a revenue of approximately US$ 295.8 million. The market is poised for robust growth, with an estimated surge to US$ 533.3 million by 2031. This signifies a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The Essence of Propyl Gallate

Propyl gallate, an organic chemical compound, is crafted through the condensation process of propanol and gallic acid. This odorless, crystalline, white substance is highly soluble in water and serves as an exceptional antioxidant. Widely employed as a food additive, propyl gallate aids in controlling the oxidation of oils and fats.

Driving Factors for Market Growth: The robust antioxidant properties of propyl gallate make it a preferred choice in the chemical industry, particularly for controlling the oxidation of oils and fats in food.: Despite its benefits, habitual use of propyl gallate may pose health risks such as dermal sensitization, skin irritation, and eye irritation, impacting market growth.: The surge in global population, coupled with increased export-import activities in the skincare and cosmetics sector, has led to heightened demand for propyl gallate. This presents lucrative opportunities for market growth. Navigating the COVID-19 Impact

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for processed food and medical-grade products surged, boosting the demand for propyl gallate as a food additive and antioxidant. The market experienced growth, driven by increased demand from the food industry, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors.

Asia-Pacific Dominance : In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the revenue leader in the propyl gallate market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The region showcases significant potential development, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, where propyl gallate finds extensive use.

Regional RadianceLeading Light Manufacturers

The key companies shaping the global propyl gallate market include:



Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BASF SE

Gallochem Co., Ltd.

Haihang Industry

HALOGENS

Impextraco

Kemin Industries

Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Minakem

Rexler

Sarex

TCI America

Veeprho Group

Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd. Other prominent key players

Segmentation Spotlight

The market segmentation focuses on Grade, End-Use Industry, and Region.



Industrial Grade Pharmaceutical Grade



Food Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Adhesives

Lubricants Others



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

GradeEnd-Use IndustryRegion

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

