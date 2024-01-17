Silk Market Size 2024 Share Estimation, Growth, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Silk Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Silk Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Weaving Market Brilliance

In 2022, the global silk market exhibited a revenue of approximately US$ 16.8 billion. The market is poised for robust growth, with an estimated reach of US$ 34.1 billion by 2031. This signifies a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The Lure of Luxurious Silk

Silk, renowned for its opulent feel, lustrous appearance, resilience, and strength, stands as one of the most luxurious fabrics globally. The key qualities of silk fiber contribute to its growing popularity across various sectors.

Factors Weaving Growth: The surging demand for silk protein in textile, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal care, and nutraceutical sectors emerges as a pivotal factor propelling the global silk market.: The overall high price of silk is expected to pose a challenge to market growth, influencing consumer preferences and market dynamics.: Silk productions minimal investment requirements, devoid of complex machinery, position it as a growth contributor to the silk market. Navigating the COVID-19 Web

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow on the silk industry, impacting raw material prices, skilled labor availability, cocoon production crashes, and disruptions in export-import orders. The negative ramifications extended to silk reelers, weavers, silkworm rearers, and traders, affecting demand, cash flow, and working capital.

Asia-Pacific Dominance : In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the revenue leader in the global silk market. This region is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by intense market competition and strategic initiatives by key companies.

Regional TapestryLeading Silk Weavers

The prominent companies shaping the global silk market include:



Anhui Silk Co. Ltd.

AMSilk GmbH

EntoGenetics Inc.

Bolt Threads

Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp.

China Silk Group Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd

Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Spiber Technologies

Libas Textiles Ltd. Other prominent key players

Silken Segmentation

The market segmentation revolves around Type, End User, and Region.



Mulberry Silk

Tussar Silk

Eri Silk Others



Textile Cosmetics and Medical



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

TypeEnd UserRegion

