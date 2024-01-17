Women's Rights Violations And Humanitarian Crises Require Decisive Actions: Purple Saturdays Movement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Purple Saturdays Movement is urgently calling upon the United Nations, the international community, and human rights organizations to take immediate and decisive action against the grave rights violations taking place in Afghanistan.

The movement on Wednesday on its social media platform X, highlighted the alarming situation in Afghanistan where women are being unjustly arrested by the Taliban simply for dress code violation or Hijabs.

The statement said,“In a shocking turn of events, women in Afghanistan are being subjected to a series of human rights abuses that have sparked international outrage. The current situation is dire, with women being arrested by the Taliban for wearing #hijabs, imprisoned, forced into marriages, and even raped in prisons.”

Furthermore, women are being deprived of basic rights like education, employment, and physical activity. These acts amount to grave crimes against humanity, and the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

The organization has issued a stark warning to the international community about the perilous situation of women in Afghanistan. Unless swift action is taken, a humanitarian disaster looms. Urgent pleas are being directed towards the United Nations, the global community, and human rights organizations, urging them to intervene decisively and address this urgent crisis.

The urgent situation in Afghanistan requires immediate global solidarity and action to prevent further atrocities against women. Swift intervention and support are vital to protect their rights and lives and prevent a humanitarian crisis. We urge the United Nations, the international community, and human rights organizations to act swiftly.

