Michelin's Spanish factories to suspend production again amid ongoing crisis in Red Sea

(MENAFN) The Spanish arm of Michelin, the renowned French tire manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that four of its facilities in Spain are set to suspend production once again on January 20 and 21. This decision is attributed to delays in the delivery of essential raw materials, a consequence of the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea. The disruption in the supply chain is a direct result of recent strikes by the United States and Britain in Yemen, targeting the Houthi group. The Houthis' attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea since December have created disturbances along one of the world's most crucial trade routes.



In response to the heightened risks in the Red Sea, numerous shipping companies have opted to reroute their vessels through the traditional route around southern Africa. This strategic adjustment has, however, resulted in a significant extension of the journey to Europe, increasing the transit time by approximately 10 days.



Michelin's Spanish factories had already experienced a temporary halt in production last Saturday and Sunday due to delays in the arrival of crucial raw materials, specifically rubber, sourced from Asia and transported by sea. The impact of this disruption prompted the company to confirm to Reuters that a second suspension of work is scheduled for January 20 and 21, further underscoring the severity of the supply chain challenges posed by the crisis in the Red Sea.



As the Red Sea situation continues to affect global trade routes and supply chains, the repercussions are reaching beyond geopolitical concerns, impacting the day-to-day operations of major manufacturers. Michelin's decision to halt production highlights the far-reaching consequences of the disruptions in the Red Sea region and emphasizes the need for swift resolutions to mitigate adverse effects on industries worldwide.

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107731022