(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its full-year results for 2023 on 31 January 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CET).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event:
Sweden
+46 10 884 80 16
UK / International
+44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:
027223
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:
Media:
To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected] .
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20240117 SKF to publish full-year results on 31 January
