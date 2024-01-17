Solid Electrolyte Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate Of 12.1% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solid Electrolyte Market

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture, and sales of batteries, especially electric vehicle battery.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solid electrolytes are safer, more stable, and have higher energy densities as compared to conventional Li-ion batteries with liquid electrolytes. They are used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicle, energy harvesting, medical devices, smart cards, and wireless communication. The global market has been analyzed based on revenue generated from the sales of commercialized solid state batteries. The solid electrolyte market is projected to reach $56.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure @

Increase in application of solid state batteries in the healthcare, wearable, and drone sectors is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global solid state batteries market. In addition, surge in need for solid state batteries in electric vehicles plays an important role in escalating the market growth.

Recent advances in solid electrolyte technology have led to the development of all-solid-state batteries, which use a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid or gel electrolyte. These batteries offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life, thus making them an attractive option for energy storage applications.

The demand for the EVs is increasing and as lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to high temperatures and have safety concerns related to exploding when overcharged and discharged; the use of Solid-state batteries in EVs is beneficial. Its small size with lightweight properties will bring a major revolution in the EV market.

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report @

The solid electrolyte market analysis has been done on the basis of application, type, and region. By type, the solid electrolyte market is divided into ceramic and solid polymer. Solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) has tremendous advantage over other technologies since polymeric backbone of SPE offers mechanical flexibility needed for such batteries. This drives the growth during the solid electrolyte market forecast period.

Based on application, the solid electrolyte market is divided into thin-film battery and electric vehicle battery. Multiple factors, such as government regulations in various regions of the world and technology developments in batteries, are expected to boost the EV market. This acts as the major driving factor for the global solid electrolyte market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are likely to be the key markets in the region in the next few years. China accounted for more than 55% share of the global solid electrolyte market in 2022. North America is expected to dominate the market, with most of the solid electrolyte demand coming from the U.S. and Canada.

The major companies profiled in this report include Ampcera Corp, Brightvolt, Inc., Cymbet Corporation, Empower Materials, lonic Materials Inc., NEI Corporation, Ohara lnc., StmicroElectronics N.V., Toshima Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Key findings of the study

.By region, the North America solid electrolyte market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 12.7%, in terms of revenue, during forecast period.

.By type, the solid polymer segment accounted for the largest solid electrolyte market share in 2020.

.By application, the electric vehicle battery segment garnered the largest market share in 2020.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+15038946022 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn