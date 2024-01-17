Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market To Garner $35.9 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market size was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A number of companies in the artificial intelligence and robotics business, the government, and the reliability of AI-based systems are all driving up investment in these fields. Such investments are anticipated to allow participants to increase their R&D expenditures, enabling businesses to continuously innovate and launch more effective and sophisticated AI and robotics technologies leading to an increase in the demand for artificial intelligence and contributing to the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth in the upcoming years.

The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. To improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE) and first-pass yield in production, the aerospace & defense industry is implementing robotic technologies powered by sophisticated AI-driven technologies. Aerospace companies are using AI to improve fuel efficiency by using recorded data to optimize fuel consumption during the most taxing parts of a flight and can even build custom profiles based on pilots, aircraft, location, weather, and more.

Aerospace robotics is a robotic technology used in the aerospace industry to manufacture aircraft. Aerospace robots are used for a variety of tasks such as engine drilling, manufacturing, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. These factors drive the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth. There is a growing emphasis on developing AI systems that will enable the aviation industry to operate autonomously. AI has been used at various levels in a variety of aerospace applications, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft health and performance monitoring, airport operations, and pilot training, among others. Now that a new roadmap for AI's safe and ethical functions has been established, players in the aerospace and defense sectors are expected to increase their adoption of AI and machine learning technologies.

Additionally, the artificial intelligence and robotics facilitates autonomous operations in the aerospace and defense sector. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) facilitates factory automation that helps in addressing the issues with inefficient supply chain that can lead to delay in manufacturing, cost overruns, and other issues. Also, air traffic management which is a critical aspect in the aerospace and defense sector can be efficiently handled with the help of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics with the introduction of drones and air traffic controller. These technologies help in developing complex operational AI systems to meet the increasing demand for data management. These factors are anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth in the coming years.

However, some of the disadvantages of artificial intelligence include its certain unfavorable properties. Robots serve a very useful purpose. In the end, they are machines with no feelings or human touch. This can be a problem in any industry because they are unable to think outside the box. A human working on a construction site, for example, can be adaptable if they encounter a specific problem and devise a custom solution. A robot, on the other hand, will be programmed to do the same thing no matter what. Nothing beats the human mind when it comes to creativity.

Increased investment in artificial intelligence and technological advancements for workflow optimization are expected to drive demand for sophisticated analytical systems. Furthermore, the increased use of cloud-based solutions, as well as the growing demand for artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, are expected to drive market growth. For example, IBM Corporation announced the acquisition of Databand, Ltd., a provider of data observability software, in July 2022. The acquisition of Databand broadens IBM Corporation's research and development efforts as well as strategic partnerships in automation and artificial intelligence. By combining Databand, Ltd. with IBM observability by IBM Watson Studio and Instana APM, IBM is well positioned to address the full spectrum of observability across IT operations. These factors are anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense industry growth in the upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market report include Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Based on type, the software sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the military sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

