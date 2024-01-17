Lucknow-Ayodhya Chopper Service To Begin From Jan 19

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 17 (IANS) The Lucknow-Ayodhya helicopter services will commence from Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here on January 19.

It will cater to the influx of devotees and dignitaries eager to have darshan of Lord Ram at his birthplace. The helicopter service would be available only after prior booking.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram said, "This move acknowledges the significance of the Ram temple and its widespread appeal, drawing followers from different parts of the country. There are six helicopters evenly distributed between Lucknow and Ayodhya. Three helicopters will be stationed in Ayodhya, while the remaining three with operate from Lucknow."

"Furthermore, a comprehensive plan includes helicopter services connecting Ayodhya with Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, aiming to facilitate pilgrims and visitors from diverse regions. Extending helicopter services from various major cities demonstrates the inclusive approach taken by authorities to accommodate devotees from diverse geographical locations," he added.

The booking schedules and fare rates are being finalised, ensuring transparency and allowing interested individuals to plan their travel promptly.

The anticipated duration of the helicopter journey from Lucknow to Ayodhya is around 30-40 minutes with eight to 18 passengers providing a swift and convenient means of transportation for pilgrims interested in having darshan of Lord Ram," Meshram said.

"The introduction of helicopter services not only emphasises the scale and importance of the upcoming Ram temple, but also reflects the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth travel experience for pilgrims," he added.

Vinod Kumar, director, Ayodhya Airport, met general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and discussed the landing schedule of around 100 aircraft at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham on January 22.

