China's economy hits growth rate of 5.2 percent in 2023, though marked by slowest rate since 1990

(MENAFN) Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, addressing the Davos Forum on Tuesday, confirmed that China's economy achieved a growth rate of approximately 5.2 percent in 2023, aligning with earlier expectations. This represents a notable improvement from the three percent recorded in 2022, a year heavily impacted by Covid-related restrictions that dealt a significant blow to economic activities worldwide. Despite the positive upturn, this growth figure signifies the lowest expansion rate for the second-largest global economic power since 1990, excluding the years directly affected by the epidemic outbreak.



During his speech at the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Li highlighted the overall rebound and improvement of the Chinese economy in the past year. He remarked, "It is expected that our GDP growth will reach about 5.2 percent, surpassing the target of approximately five percent set at the beginning of last year." While acknowledging the positive trajectory, the acknowledgment of the slowest growth rate in over three decades underscores the multifaceted challenges faced by China's economic landscape.



The impact of Covid-related disruptions in 2022 and the subsequent recovery in 2023 underscore the resilience and adaptability of China's economic engine. However, the subdued growth rate highlights the need for continued efforts to bolster economic stability and address underlying issues to propel the nation's growth trajectory in the coming years. As China navigates a complex global economic landscape, Prime Minister Li's remarks at Davos shed light on both the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead for one of the world's economic powerhouses.

