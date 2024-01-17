Seda Residences Makati Presents Four Unforgettable Valentine's Day Experiences

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This Valentine's season, Seda Residences Makati invites couples to celebrate love in style with four carefully curated experiences that create lasting memories. From intimate dinners under the moonlight to unforgettable rooftop views, sumptuous buffet dinners, and an overnight getaway, Seda Residences Makati offers the perfect setting for a romantic escape.

Dinner at Straight Up Bar

The hotel's chic roof deck bar will host an intimate Valentine's dinner on February 14. Each dish of the meticulously crafted 5-course set is designed to impress – from the savory appetizers to the decadent desserts. A glass of wine or soft beverage adds a delectable touch to the rooftop experience. Offered at Php 4,500 net per person.

Date at the Pool Deck

Seda Residences Makati transforms its 19th-floor pool deck into an intimate dinner venue, complete with romantic ballads and fairy lights to complement the city skyline. Priced at Php 5,000 net per person, the package includes a 5-course dinner and a glass of wine or a soft beverage.

Buffet at Misto Restaurant

Dining guests are promised to enjoy an extensive array of international dishes from succulent roasts and hearty pasta to pastries and sweets. While the offer is best for couples who enjoy tasting new dishes, the restaurant setup also provides flexibility for families and groups out for an evening celebration. The buffet per person is at Php 3,500 net.

All dinner offers are offered on February 14, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM

Overnight Stay with Valentine's Dinner for Two

Seda Residences Makati's 'Valentine Rendezvous' room package provides an overnight stay for two persons and includes Misto's Valentine Buffet Dinner, buffet breakfast the morning after, free use of hotel guest facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a parking slot upon availability. The One-Bedroom Deluxe package is offered at Php 14,000 net

About Seda Residences Makati

Located within Makati Central Business District, with 293 serviced residences ranging from studio to larger pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartments. A roof deck bar, an a la carte and buffet restaurant, and a lobby cafe are available for walk-in and in-hotel guests.

