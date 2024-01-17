China confronts current population decline, posing long-term financial struggles

(MENAFN) For the second consecutive year, China experienced a decline in its population in 2023, marking a concerning trend with far-reaching implications for the nation's economic growth. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the total population decreased by 2.08 million people, constituting a 0.15 percent drop to 1.409 billion individuals. This contraction surpassed the decline of 850,000 people recorded in 2022, representing the first population decrease since 1961 during the great famine in the era of Mao Zedong.



The factors contributing to this demographic shift include a diminishing birth rate and a surge in deaths attributed to the lingering effects of Covid-19. The aftermath of strict lockdowns, implemented to curb the spread of the virus, witnessed a notable spike in coronavirus cases following three years of vigilant monitoring and effective quarantine measures. The sudden lifting of restrictions in December 2022 led to a wave of infections, resulting in a 6.6 percent increase in total deaths to 11.1 million in 2023. This elevated death rate reached its highest level since 1974 during the Cultural Revolution, accentuating the severity of the situation.



Compounding the issue is a decline in the number of newborns, which decreased by 5.7 percent to 9.02 million. The birth rate also hit a record low, standing at 6.39 births per 1,000 people, down from 6.77 births in 2022. This continued decline in birth rates can be traced back to the longstanding impact of the one-child policy enforced from 1980 to 2015 and the rapid urbanization experienced during that period.



The implications of China's shrinking population are profound and extend beyond demographic concerns. The economic ramifications of this trend pose significant challenges, as a smaller working-age population may hamper the nation's growth potential in the long term. Addressing the root causes and formulating effective policies to incentivize population growth may be crucial for sustaining China's economic vitality in the years ahead.

