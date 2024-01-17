UN Voices Concern Over Iran's Attacks In Syria, Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Jan 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – The United Nations is concerned about Iran's missile attacks against what Tehran called the bases of terrorists and Israel's intelligence service, Mossad in Syria and Iraq, said a UN spokesman, yesterday.

“We are very concerned about these reported ballistic strikes, that have been claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (Corps) that hit ... targets in Syria (and) in Iraq as well,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“We once again urge maximum restraint and avoid any further escalation in a region that is already volatile and increasingly so. This kind of situation also can lead to miscalculation by parties with even worse consequences,” he said.

Dujarric said, the secretary-general further underlines that all security concerns between Iraq and Iran must be addressed through peaceful means and dialogue, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighbourly relations.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said yesterday that, it has launched barrages of ballistic missiles against the bases of"terrorists" and Israel's intelligence service, Mossad in Syria and Iraq's Kurdistan Region, in response to recent anti-Iran"terror" attacks.