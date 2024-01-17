Number Of EU Mission Patrols In Armenia Reaches 1500

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today marks the dispatch of 1500 patrols of the European Union
Mission to Armenia's border regions. Azernews reports referring to
the tweet on the X account of the EUMA mission.
It is noted that the mission is tasked with observing the
situation on the ground and preparing a report.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Josep Borrell, when asked about the increase in the number of
civilian missions of the European Union, said that on December 11,
2023, the EU decided to expand from 138 to 209 and added:
"It is a neutral mission that operates exclusively on Armenian
territory and has no executive function, the EU Council said in a
statement. It is intended for two years to promote stability in
Armenia's border regions and normalise relations between Armenia
and Azerbaijan.
The European Union Civilian Mission to Armenia (EUMA) started
its work on February 20, 2023.
