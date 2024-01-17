Three Injured In 75 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 75 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on January 16, injuring three people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 75 shelling attacks and fired 351 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 36 shells on the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages.