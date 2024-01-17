Enemy Launches 96 Strikes On Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched 96 attacks on 18 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The military of the Russian Federation carried out 17 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Chervone, Levadne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Poltavka, while air-launched missiles hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka," the post reads.
Read also:
It is noted that 75 artillery shells hit the territory of Bilenke, Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Plavni, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the content line.
Three injured in 75 Russian strikes on Kherson
region in past day
Eleven reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No casualties have been reported.
On Monday, Russian occupiers struck 162 settlements in 24 localities of Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107730959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.