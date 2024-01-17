Enemy Launches 96 Strikes On Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched 96 attacks on 18 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The military of the Russian Federation carried out 17 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Chervone, Levadne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Poltavka, while air-launched missiles hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka," the post reads.



It is noted that 75 artillery shells hit the territory of Bilenke, Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Plavni, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the content line.

Three injured in 75 Russian strikes onregion in past day

Eleven reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No casualties have been reported.

On Monday, Russian occupiers struck 162 settlements in 24 localities of Zaporizhzhia region.