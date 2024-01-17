Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv: 13 People In Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 13 people were hospitalized following a Russian missile attack on the evening of January 16.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on January 16, after 21:42, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv twice with S-300 missiles from Russia's Belgorod.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, the facades of about 20 apartment blocks and the premises of a private medical institution were damaged, and 14 cars were destroyed. The inspection is ongoing.

According to Syniehubov, "17 civilians were injured in the shelling: 16 women aged 38 to 90 and a 31-year-old man. Three of them were provided with treatment at the scene".

Russian missile strike oninjures 17, damages hospital

There are 13 victims in the medical facility, including a 43-year-old woman in extremely serious condition, who suffered a severe penetrating wound.

Also, the region's governor said that a 39-year-old woman is in serious condition. Other victims' conditions are moderate and fair.

Syniehubov added that rescuers evacuated 30 people. Elimination of the consequences of Russian terror continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, said that one person may be trapped under the rubble at the site of a Russian missile on Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure.