Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Wednesday, January 17, Russia keeps four warships in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps one warship, with no missile carriers. Read also:
Russia's military death
toll in Ukraine rises to 372,820
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa discussed the maritime security in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea with Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy, Rear Admiral Oliver Berdal.
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107730957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.