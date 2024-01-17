Brain Health Supplements Market Set To Soar Past USD 24.29 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to reach USD 24.29 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing awareness of mental health, a growing aging population, rising stress levels, the pursuit of cognitive enhancement, lifestyle-related factors like poor diet and sedentary habits, and a surge in research and development efforts to create innovative and effective brain health supplements are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Brain Health Supplements market, rising demand for natural and organic ingredients, the emergence of personalized supplements tailored to individual brain health needs, the integration of digital health and wearable technology for tracking cognitive health, the expansion of distribution channels through e-commerce and online retail, increasing focus on preventive healthcare and holistic well-being, and heightened regulatory scrutiny and quality assurance measures to ensure product safety and efficacy are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Brain health supplements are dietary supplements marketed to improve cognitive function, memory, focus, and overall brain health. Brain health supplements contain omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, antioxidants, and herbs such as ginkgo biloba and bacopa monnieri.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Omega-3 Fatty Acids dominate the global online market those containing EPA and DHA, have been associated with various cognitive benefits, including improved memory and cognitive function. Research supporting the positive effects of omega-3 fatty acids on brain health has contributed to their popularity.

Memory Enhancement is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the memory enhancement is the leading segment due to individuals of all ages who want to improve their cognitive function, memory retention, and recall. This application segment appeals to a broad consumer base, including students, professionals, and the elderly concerned about age-related cognitive decline.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Consumers in North America have a high level of awareness about dietary supplements and health-related products, driving demand. The U.S. has established regulations governing dietary supplements, which have helped build consumer trust in product quality and safety.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Brain Health Supplements market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Brain Health Supplements.

Critical Developments in the Brain Health Supplements Market

Johnson & Johnson announced a collaboration with a leading technology company to develop innovative brain health solutions, combining pharmaceutical expertise with digital health technologies.

