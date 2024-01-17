Buy-Backs Of Shares In Coinshares International Limited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 January 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 07 November 2023, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited (" CoinShares " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, resolved to extend a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 07 November 2023, up to and including 30 May 2024 for total maximum amount of SEK 30 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023. The Board of Directors' resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company. The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date Number of shares acquired Lowest price paid (SEK) Highest price paid (SEK) Volume weighted average (SEK) 10 January 2024 9,100 39.05 40.40 39.54 11 January 2024 1,798 39.00 40.90 40.41 12 January 2024 6,933 38.00 40.90 39.82 15 January 2024 2,450 37.00 37.70 37.38 16 January 2024 6,374 36.05 37.40 36.65 26,655

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 17 January 2024 amounts to 1,518,577 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,013,771.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the European leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 GMT on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.

