(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran/Islamabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Iranian local media has reported that two important bases of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl were destroyed in Pakistan during the missile attack.

These two important bases housing Jaish ul-Adl terror group were targeted and destroyed by missiles and drones earlier today on Tuesday, Mehr News reported.

Some other local media in Iran say that the targeted bases were located in an area called Kuhe Sabz in Balochistan province of Pakistan, where one of the largest bases of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group is.

Pakistan says two children were killed and three others injured in strikes by neighbouring Iran on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Iran said it targeted two bases linked to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, according to a news agency affiliated with the country's military.

But Pakistan rejected this, calling it an "illegal act" that could lead to "serious consequences".

Pakistan is the third country, after Iraq and Syria, to be hit by an Iranian attack within the last few days, the BBC reported.

A missile attack by Iran on Pakistan is near-unprecedented. Tuesday's strike hit a village the vast south-western province of Balochistan, which borders the two countries.

In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran".

It called the incident "completely unacceptable", adding that it was "even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran".

