Polish Truckers Agree To Halt Border Protests

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Jan 17 (IANS) The Polish government announced that protesting truckers have agreed to halt their demonstrations that have blocked several border crossings with Ukraine since November 2023.

Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak said the government had signed an agreement with the protesters which will lead to the suspension of protests until March 1 at three road border crossings: Korczowa, Hrebenne, and Dorohusk, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the agreement, the Polish government has pledged to seek changes to European Union (EU) rules, secure the bloc's funding for transport firms, and introduce stronger enforcement of controls on the Ukraine border.

Representatives of the transport industry emphasised that if the results prove unsatisfactory, protests will resume.

Polish truck drivers started to block border crossings on November 6, 2023 complaining that their business has been undercut by Ukrainian firms.

They urged the EU to reinstate commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to operate in the bloc, which were waived soon after the Russia-Ukraine war eruted in February 2022.

