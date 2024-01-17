Infrared Thermometers Market To Grow By USD 812.99 Million From 2022 To 2027, North America To Account For 36% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

infrared thermometers market

is expected to grow by USD 812.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (handled thermometer and fixed-mount thermometer) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

North America accounts for

36%

of market growth by 2027.

In 2022, the United States and Canada played a pivotal role in driving regional market revenues. This was attributed to the growing population with chronic health conditions, a surge in new product launches, and the presence of both domestic and international companies.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd., and Vive Health

bioseb -

The company offers infrared thermometers such as BIO IRB153. Also, under this segment, the company operates as a manufacturer of in-vivo preclinical testing equipment for neuroscience research, preclinical pain, and anxiety.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

By Segment -

The market share growth by the non-contact infrared thermometers segment is significant during the forecast period.

This segment is poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the escalating demand from both the healthcare and industrial sectors.



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise

infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Infrared Thermometers Market: Driver & Trend:



Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases

Wide application across industries High level of accuracy of infrared thermometer

The increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases drives the market

growth.

The emergence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains of microorganisms and the occurrence of new bacterial and viral diseases are significant contributors to the global burden of infectious diseases.

The Infrared Thermometers Market faces challenges in meeting diverse demands for temperature measurement devices. With a wide range of products such as Non-contact Thermometers, Handheld Infrared Thermometers, and Thermographic Cameras, ensuring precision becomes critical. Factors like evolving Infrared Thermometry Technology and the integration of Pyroelectric Sensors and Thermopiles add complexity. Applications span from Medical Infrared Thermometers for body temperature monitoring to Industrial Infrared Thermometers for HVAC systems. As demand diversifies, addressing specific needs in areas like Food Safety Thermometers and High Precision Infrared Thermometers becomes crucial. Moreover, the market encounters challenges in developing Smart Infrared Thermometers for non-invasive temperature measurement in various environments, including fever screening and industrial processes.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The

anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 549.67 million at a CAGR of 14.47% between 2023 and 2028.



The equine supplement products market

size is estimated to grow by USD 20,352.14 at a CAGR of 4.19% between 2023 and 2028.



What are the key data covered in this infrared thermometers market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

infrared thermometers market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the infrared thermometers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the

infrared thermometers market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared thermometer market players.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio