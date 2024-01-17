Infrared Thermometers Market To Grow By USD 812.99 Million From 2022 To 2027, North America To Account For 36% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
infrared thermometers market
is expected to grow by USD 812.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will
progress at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (handled thermometer and fixed-mount thermometer) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
North America accounts for
36%
of market growth by 2027.
In 2022, the United States and Canada played a pivotal role in driving regional market revenues. This was attributed to the growing population with chronic health conditions, a surge in new product launches, and the presence of both domestic and international companies.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2023-2027
Company Profile:
Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd., and Vive Health
bioseb -
The company offers infrared thermometers such as BIO IRB153. Also, under this segment, the company operates as a manufacturer of in-vivo preclinical testing equipment for neuroscience research, preclinical pain, and anxiety.
By Segment -
The market share growth by the non-contact infrared thermometers segment is significant during the forecast period.
This segment is poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the escalating demand from both the healthcare and industrial sectors.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise
Infrared Thermometers Market: Driver & Trend:
Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases Wide application across industries High level of accuracy of infrared thermometer
The increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases drives the market
growth.
The emergence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains of microorganisms and the occurrence of new bacterial and viral diseases are significant contributors to the global burden of infectious diseases.
The Infrared Thermometers Market faces challenges in meeting diverse demands for temperature measurement devices. With a wide range of products such as Non-contact Thermometers, Handheld Infrared Thermometers, and Thermographic Cameras, ensuring precision becomes critical. Factors like evolving Infrared Thermometry Technology and the integration of Pyroelectric Sensors and Thermopiles add complexity. Applications span from Medical Infrared Thermometers for body temperature monitoring to Industrial Infrared Thermometers for HVAC systems. As demand diversifies, addressing specific needs in areas like Food Safety Thermometers and High Precision Infrared Thermometers becomes crucial. Moreover, the market encounters challenges in developing Smart Infrared Thermometers for non-invasive temperature measurement in various environments, including fever screening and industrial processes.
What are the key data covered in this infrared thermometers market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the
infrared thermometers market between 2022 and 2027. Precise estimation of the infrared thermometers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about
upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the
infrared thermometers market across
North America,
Europe,
Asia, and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared thermometer market players.
