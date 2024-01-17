Virginia's Last Romano's Macaroni Grill Is Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Romano's Macaroni Grill Alexandria

Romano's Macaroni Grill Alexandria Interior

The LocalAuctions Logo

Well Known Italian Restaurant, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Romano's Macaroni Grill , a National Italian Restaurant Chain, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operating its last Virginia location. The restaurant is located in the Kingstowne Towne Center near the intersection of Kingstowne Center Blvd and Van Dorn St.Now that the Alexandria location is closed, Romano's Macaroni Grill is offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the equipment, supplies, furniture and decor from the restaurant by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including restaurant equipment, restaurant supplies, coolers, furniture, décor and much more.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other restaurant owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.“Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a well known restaurant chain”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions Website . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 01/20/24.Bidding is taking place now through Friday January 19th at 12pm EST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Friday 1/19/24 from 9am to 12pm. Romano's Macaroni Grill is located at 5925 Kingstowne Towne Ctr, Alexandria, VA 22315. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Friday 1/19/24 after the close of the auction until 6pm and Saturday 1/20/24 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

