OYO Records 64% YOY Growth In New Year's Eve Bookings In GCC Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OYO records 64% YOY growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced 64% year on year growth in New Year's Eve bookings across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. From bustling urban hubs to serene getaways, guests flocked to OYO homes, apartments, corporate housings and hotels to experience unparalleled hospitality, curated experiences, and tailored New Year's packages.

OYO hotels and homestays in Oman emerged as the top performer for New Year's Eve bookings in 2023 with 244% YOY growth followed by Saudi Arabia with 59% and United Arab Emirates with 31% growth.

The growth can be attributed to the luxurious and strategic locations of more than 300 serviced apartments and homes at all major destinations in Dubai, Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. Siniya Island Resorts, a luxurious property in Dubai, was one of the most preferred destinations for new year celebrations.

OYO has also partnered with corporates such as PwC, ⁠Damac, Careem, Landmark Group, ⁠Site Technology Limited and many others for short term rentals and full year long term rentals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As part of this partnership, OYO provides accommodation in fully furnished apartments with exclusive amenities such as round-the-clock security and on-the-call assistance etc.

In United Arab Emirates, OYO has more than 25 hotels with brands such as Smart and Capital O. It has become a favorite place for people to celebrate New Year's Eve for its unique attractions such as fireworks at Burj Khalifa in Dubai and laser display and entertaining performances at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

OYO also offered upto 60% discount across OYO properties for Indian tourists planning to celebrate New Year in in Dubai. OYO has a network of over 130 properties including OYO Smart and OYO Homes in Dubai in key regions such as Marina, Business Bay, Jabel Ali, Sports City and Discovery Garden. Most of these properties offer a combination of modern-day luxury for families and groups looking to unwind and relax at premium stays for affordable prices.

This has reaffirmed OYO's standing as the preferred choice of stay for travelers welcoming the new year in GCC countries.

In addition to this, OYO has a network of 750+ apartments in Abu Dhabi to help the global start up ecosystem setting up their base in the emirates. OYO also has a network of more than 30 hotels in Oman with brands such as Smart, Capital O and OYO Townhouse.

OYO has more than 40 hotels in Saudi Arabia in popular tourist destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Al Ahsa, Abha and Khobar. Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has approved OYO as one of the private entities for the audits of housing properties managed by private organisations and individuals.

Speaking on the development, Ankit Tandon, Global Chief Business Officer and CEO Southeast Asia and Middle East, OYO said“As Gulf Cooperation Council countries continue to captivate global travelers with their rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality, OYO remains committed to elevating guest experiences and further establishing its presence in this dynamic market. As OYO continues its expansion in the GCC in 2024, travelers can look forward to more accessible, comfortable, and enjoyable stays across the region”.

OYO's website and app offer accessibility to OYO's hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of OYO app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. Guests can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat. OYO also helps ensure great experience for guests, with automated tools such as AI chatbots to quickly resolve customer queries, loyalty programs and easy refunds when needed.

Media Team

Hope Founderz

+971 4 343 0888

email us here